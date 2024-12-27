LOWELL — The Wakefield High wrestling team sent multiple representatives to two of the best tournaments in the state last weekend: The Lowell Holiday Tournament and the Big Red Tournament.

Known for its prestige, not just in the state but across New England, the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament featured competitors from 68 different schools.

In the end, Wakefield had three wrestlers place and earn medals.

Senior Teagan Norton took 3rd in her bracket. She pinned Jordyn Reynolds of Greater Lawrence in 2:04 before falling to Concord’s Madison Beauregard in the semifinals. Norton responded by defeating Maa-nsi Dingue of Lowell by a pin in 2:41 before pinning Hillary Macdonald of Lawrence in 2:28 in the bronze medal match.

Senior captain Sean Callanan took 4th in the 157 bracket, going 4-2 in a busy, two-day tourney. He had wins over Salem’s John Varga (F, 2:55) and Chelmsford’s Michael Canada (7-2, DEC) before falling to Milford’s Michael Boulanger. Callanan then beat Cody Coonrod of Northbridge in a thrilling 9-8 decision before his final bout in the third-place match against Jake Maddox of Newtown. Callanan gave the top-seeded Maddox all he could handle before Maddox was able to earn a pin in 3:14.

Taking 5th place was junior Aydin Lamb at 132. Lamb went 5-2 in the tournament and picked up his 100th career win in the process. Lamb beat Chelmsford’s Marc Girgis (TF, 19-3) in the Round of 32 before topping Chase Rising of Agawam (TF 16-1) in the Round of 16. The 6th-ranked wrester in the bracket, Lamb fell to No. 3 George McAteer (DEC, 4-2) of Xaverian but went 3-1 the rest of the way including wins over No. 8 Michael Leskoski of Taunton (TF, 17-0) and No. 9 Brayton Carbone of Shawsheen (MD, 13-2).

The Warriors had nine other wrestlers competing and gaining experience in Lowell.

At the Big Red Tournament in Tyngsboro, sophomore Jason Correia and freshman Kevin Fabbri both earned 2nd place trophies.

Correia earned silver in the 113 bracket, going 3-1 with wins over Nashoba Tech’s Marshall Laprohan (F, :32), Franklin County’s Paul Giard (F, :46) and Milford’s Joshua Enright (F, 4:58) before setting up a finals matchup that was eventually won by Triton’s Nick Rigol.

Fabbri’s trip to the 106 finals in Tyngsboro included wins over Chelmsford’s Christian Ortiz (F, 2:15), Nashoba Tech’s Carter Lynch (F, 1:33) and Cambridge’s Eissa Perez in the semifinals (F, 4:33) before falling to North Andover’s Grayson Kirby in the finals.

In addition to Correia and Fabbri, Wakefield had 11 other wrestlers compete at the Big Red Tournament.

Wakefield’s busy schedule continues today and tomorrow at Franklin High in an eight-team tournament.

The Warriors will host Lexington and Lowell at the Charbonneau Field House on New Year’s Eve at 8 a.m.