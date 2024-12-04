WAKEFIELD — Mark Friday evening on your calendars! Wakefield’s traditional lighting of the Christmas lights on the Veterans Memorial Common will take place Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. The annual festivity sponsored by the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by “Voices of Steel,” Wakefield Memorial High School’s a cappella group under the direction of Ms. Ana Morel.

Frosty the Snowman has once again promised to make an appearance for the children and will lead everyone in the countdown to light the lights. More music will follow the lighting of the lights at 7 p.m. while Frosty circulates through the crowd greeting his younger friends. WCNA members will be on hand to serve hot chocolate and refreshments.

As in past years, the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Dept. has generously supported the hanging of the lights by providing workers and bucket trucks to work with WCNA members, friends and families on the ground. The result of this annual cooperative project will be visible next Friday when over 3,000 lights in eleven treetops will illuminate the Common.