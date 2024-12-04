WAKEFIELD — We invite you to take this opportunity to recognize those in our community who have made significant, tangible and meaningful contributions that promote civil and human rights in Wakefield or anywhere in the world.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King Service Award recognizes youth, residents, town employees, businesses, nonprofits and community groups who have been part of the Wakefield community for at least one year. The awards will be presented at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King Day Celebration in Wakefield on Monday, January 20, 2025 in the Galvin Middle School Auditorium.

Anyone can make a nomination. You can nominate yourself, another person or organization, regardless of whether you are affiliated with that organization or not. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 15, 2024 at wakefield.ma.us/king-award-nomination-2025.

The MLK and CSK Day Subcommittee will review all nominations and recommend finalists for the Wakefield Human Rights Commission to consider. The Award Committee will notify the winners in late December and invite the winners to participate in our celebration on January 20 at 10 a.m. in the Galvin Middle School Auditorium.

If you have any questions, please contact Wakefield Human Rights Commission at whrc@wakefield.ma.us.