WAKEFIELD — The Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield’s announces that Community Boating at Lake Quannapowitt will be open Wednesday through Sunday beginning June 26.

The program has been open on weekends but will now be additionally offered Wednesday through Friday.

This outdoor activity offers the community kayak and pedal boat rentals all summer long. This summer will be the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield’s fourth summer operating the program.

“We are so grateful to be a part of the Wakefield community and share in the wonderful resources of Lake Quannapowitt,” says Amanda Haley, director of the operation. “It allows us to enjoy fun and safe outdoor activities.”

The program is fully staffed by the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield with trained employees who provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all boaters. Starting June 26 boating rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday.

The regular operating hours will be 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and new this year, Friday and Saturday rentals will be available until 7 p.m.

Another brand new offering this summer is season passes! These passes are priced at $60 and offer boaters the opportunity to reserve up to 6 boats a week. The passes will offer community members the opportunity to continuously boat throughout the summer. These passes will also be available to use at the Ell Pond Community Boating location that will open up on July 6.

Community Boating will run throughout the summer and will bring many opportunities beyond boating including safety education, environmental stewardship, and bringing the community together for a recreational outdoor activity. The goal is to provide community members a safe and fun summer time activity to enjoy on the beautiful waters of Lake Quannapowitt.

For more information on Community Boating visit wakefieldboating.com or contact boating@bgcwakefield.org.