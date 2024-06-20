Greif earns league MVP for second time

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team celebrated their terrific season recently at their annual banquet. The Warriors thanked their seniors, honored their five All-Stars, handed out team awards and announced the new captains for next season.

The five All-Stars were: senior captain Sam Ryder and juniors Kevin DeGray, Luke Greif, Owen Kelley and Trevor Veilleux.

Greif was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP for the second time in his career as he also won it as a freshman. The three-time All-Star who also made the All-Conference team this year, went undefeated in the Freedom and took down Winchester’s number one, the first time that has happened in Warrior history.

Veilleux (2nd singles) and DeGray (3rd singles) each had strong records in league play and they both got victories against Div. 1 Belmont in a big win for the Warriors.

Ryder and Kelley had a great season as Wakefield’s second doubles duo. They followed up a terrific regular season record by winning both of their State Tournament matches.

Team awards were presented to Greif (MVP), Veilleux (Most Improved), DeGray (Coaches Award), Ryder (Sportsmanship) and Kelley (Team Award).

Wakefield went 10-7 in the regular season with a 7-2 record against fellow Freedom Division opponents including a sweep of rival Melrose. After finishing second in the division, the Warriors earned the No. 11 seed in the Div. 3 tournament and beat No. 22 Nauset 5-0 in the first round before falling to No. 6 Gloucester 3-2 on the road in the Round of 16.

Wakefield’s graduating seniors are captain Sam Ryder, Konrad Cuper, Theo Lyle, Chase McCarthy, Ben Ryder and Phil Valley.