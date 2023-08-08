By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— At their most recent meeting, the Conservation Commission looked at various aspects of the 10 Broadway site that is being proposed for a 106-unit apartment building. The Zoning Board of Appeals is also currently reviewing the project planned for the current site of MG Fitness.

Much of the ConCom hearing was devoted to the plans for handling snow and ice on the site.

John Ogren of Hayes Engineering said that he had prepared a operations and maintenance plan for the site that addressed how snow would be stored or removed from the site as well as the de-icing paved surfaces.

He said that sodium chloride was proposed as a de-icing agent. There was some discussion of the amount and type of deicing agent to be used.

Ogren also provided an updated site plan and storm water management report for the site. He assured the board that all water runoff from the developed site will flow away from Crystal Lake toward Broadway where it will be treated. Currently, runoff from the site is untreated.

Ogren noted that Conservation Agent Rebecca Davis had requested that the developer use only native plantings in the buffer zone to the wetland. Ogren said that landscape architect James Emmanuel had provided a highlighted list of native plants to be used in the buffer zone.

The hearing was continued to the Conservation Commission’s Aug. 15 meeting. Ogren asked that the ConCom consider closing the public hearing at their next meeting, as the Zoning Board of Appeals meets the following night and it would be helpful for the ZBA to know that the ConCom was satisfied with the proposed project.

In other business, the ConCom reviewed proposed changes to a project at a Bay State Road home that was approved in 2020 but was delayed because of COVID. There is a wetland behind the property.

The project involved adding a paver walkway and a patio. The changes to the plan were requested due to the homeowner’s decreased mobility.

Commissioners agreed that the changes constituted minor modifications and would not require a new filing