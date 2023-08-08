FRASER, MI — The North Shore Skating Club Crystal Blades Theatre on Ice team won a silver medal at the US Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice competition in Fraser, Michigan on June 28.

The team has skaters from 12 different North Shore towns including Wakefield’s Hailey Gagnon.

The Crystal Blades were in third after the choreographic exercise and rose to second after their free skate, finishing with 59.43 points officially earning 2023 US Theatre on Ice Open Division Silver Medals. The Houston Ice Theatre Skaters took first place with 69.92 points.

The team is coached by Kate McSwain and Faye Greel and is based out of Reading’s Burbank Ice Arena.