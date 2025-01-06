Stacy Constas running for Town Council
WAKEFIELD — A Wave Avenue woman has joined the Town Council race.
Stacy Constas took out nomination papers Friday for one of three Town Council seats up for election on April 22.
Constas joins John Crisley and incumbent Jonathan Chines in the very early running. Nomination papers for positions up for election this spring became available Thursday.
Nomination papers can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.
One note from Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran: Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.
Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:
TOWN COUNCIL
Three three-year terms
Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent. Chines took out nomination papers for reelection on January 2. John Crisley took out nomination papers for election January 2. Stacy Constas took out nomination papers January 3.
TOWN TREASURER
One three-year term
John J. McCarthy Jr.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Three three-year terms
Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III
LIBRARY TRUSTEE
Three three-year terms
Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn
PLANNING BOARD
One five-year term
Matthew Lowry
BOARD OF HEALTH
One three-year term
Elaine Silva
BOARD OF ASSESSORS
One three-year term
Brian Donegan
WMGLD COMMISSIONER
Two three-year terms
Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly. Thomas Boettcher took out nomination papers January 2. Sharon Daly took out nomination papers January 2.
CONSTABLE
One three-year term
Christian K. Lopes
HOUSING AUTHORITY
One five-year term-Tenant Representative
Catherine A. Fleurant