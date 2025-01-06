Stacy Constas running for Town Council

WAKEFIELD — A Wave Avenue woman has joined the Town Council race.

Stacy Constas took out nomination papers Friday for one of three Town Council seats up for election on April 22.

Constas joins John Crisley and incumbent Jonathan Chines in the very early running. Nomination papers for positions up for election this spring became available Thursday.

Nomination papers can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.

One note from Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran: Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.

Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:

TOWN COUNCIL

Three three-year terms

Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent. Chines took out nomination papers for reelection on January 2. John Crisley took out nomination papers for election January 2. Stacy Constas took out nomination papers January 3.

TOWN TREASURER

One three-year term

John J. McCarthy Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Three three-year terms

Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III

LIBRARY TRUSTEE

Three three-year terms

Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

Matthew Lowry

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term

Elaine Silva

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term

Brian Donegan

WMGLD COMMISSIONER

Two three-year terms

Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly. Thomas Boettcher took out nomination papers January 2. Sharon Daly took out nomination papers January 2.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term

Christian K. Lopes

HOUSING AUTHORITY

One five-year term-Tenant Representative

Catherine A. Fleurant