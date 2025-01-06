BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team showcased impressive performances at the varsity meet held at Boston University on Friday. The competition saw several Wakefield athletes clinch top-three finishes across a variety of events to capture the win over Watertown 55-45.

In the shot put, Brendia Diaz delivered a standout performance, throwing 26’6.5″ to secure 1st place.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Megan Clark placed 1st with a time of 10.39 seconds.

In the 55 meters, freshman Talia Galante claimed 1st place with a personal best time of 8.01 seconds. Teammate Abigail Hartigan finished just behind in 2nd place with a time of 8.13 seconds.

In the long jump, Galante soared to a 1st place finish with an impressive jump of 14’5.5″.

In the mile, freshman Hannah Caplin captured her first 1st place finish with a personal best time of 6:12.47.

The 600 meters saw Rachel Caplin finish 2nd running a time of 2:04.02. Freshman Alivia Ciriello placed 3rd in 2:05.

In the 1000 meters, freshman Laurel Renzi also captured her first 1st place finish with a time of 3:37.99. Abby Richardson placed 3rd in 3:41.

In the 300 meters, Quin Wilcox delivered a stunning performance, taking 1st place with a time of 44.86 seconds.

In the 2 mile, Lily Sallee earned 1st place clocking in at 12:12 while Yonghi Zhao finished 3rd with a time of 14:40.

In the high jump, Maya Palic placed 1st with a leap of 4’8”.

The Warriors (2-1) will return quickly to action tomorrow against Burlington (1-2) at Boston University.