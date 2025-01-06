Girls Track 2024-2025

RACHEL CAPLIN (2nd place) and Alivia Ciriello (3rd place) sprint towards the finish line in the 600 meters during Wakefield’s win over Watertown at BU on Friday. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team showcased impressive performances at the varsity meet held at Boston University on Friday. The competition saw several Wakefield athletes clinch top-three finishes across a variety of events to capture the win over Watertown 55-45.   

In the shot put, Brendia Diaz delivered a standout performance, throwing 26’6.5″ to secure 1st place.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Megan Clark placed 1st with a time of 10.39 seconds.  

In the 55 meters, freshman Talia Galante claimed 1st place with a personal best time of 8.01 seconds. Teammate Abigail Hartigan finished just behind in 2nd place with a time of 8.13 seconds.

In the long jump, Galante soared to a 1st place finish with an impressive jump of 14’5.5″. 

In the mile, freshman Hannah Caplin captured her first 1st place finish with a personal best time of 6:12.47. 

The 600 meters saw Rachel Caplin finish 2nd running a time of 2:04.02. Freshman Alivia Ciriello placed 3rd in 2:05. 

In the 1000 meters, freshman Laurel Renzi also captured her first 1st place finish with a time of 3:37.99. Abby Richardson placed 3rd in 3:41.  

In the 300 meters, Quin Wilcox delivered a stunning performance, taking 1st place with a time of 44.86 seconds.

In the 2 mile, Lily Sallee earned 1st place clocking in at 12:12 while Yonghi Zhao finished 3rd with a time of 14:40.

In the high jump, Maya Palic placed 1st with a leap of 4’8”.  

The Warriors (2-1) will return quickly to action tomorrow against Burlington (1-2) at Boston University.  