WAKEFIELD — It has been a busy summer and fall for the Department of Public Works. DPW Director Joseph Conway and Town Engineer William Renault were at this week’s Town Council meeting to provide an update on recent, current and upcoming projects.

Conway once again called attention to the DPW’s interactive construction viewer on the department’s web site, which shows all projects at various stages of planning, design and construction.

The DPW officials discussed some of the recently completed sidewalk and curb installation on a number of streets including Cordis Street, Wave Avenue, Pearl Street, Bryant Street and Park Street.

They also talked about the Lowell/Salem Street realignment, Salem Street paving and Montrose Avenue drainage work. Remaining work on those projects, including roadway milling and paving will continue this month into November.

Renault and Conway also reviewed ongoing and upcoming work on Broadway, including drainage installation, sidewalk excavation, grading and paving.

They also reviewed completed and upcoming water main work on Salem Street, Eaton Street, Houston Street, White Circle, Chestnut Street and Cedar Street.

Conway and Renault said that, after a lot of preliminary work, the Harts Hill Water Tank has been removed. The new tank is expected to be up and in operation by December of this year.

Renault also described completed and upcoming sidewalk work on Water Street and Montrose Avenue. New sidewalk installation for Nahant Street, Parker Road and Elm Street is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

Also discussed was completed and ongoing work on the Rail Trail and Envision Wakefield projects. Renault said that delays related to a lease agreement with the MBTA have held up the opening of the completed portions of the Rail Trail.

Completed and upcoming work on North Avenue includes the installation of curbs, curb ramps, new gutter inlets, sidewalk paving, and preparations for the shared-use path along the eastern side of North Avenue from Hall Park to Quannapowitt Parkway. Expanded sidewalks and a new 6-foot-wide bike lane will reduce the automobile travel lanes on North Avenue to a width of 11-12 feet in each direction. Flex posts will be installed to separate the bike lane from the automobile travel lanes.

Conway also reported that the first steps in the rehabilitation of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Veterans memorial Common are expected to begin in the next several months.