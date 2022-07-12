RISTORANTE MOLISE (left), shown here in 2009, was the last commercial occupant of the property at 460-466 Main Street. ThThe restaurant closed in 2014. The view below from the reviewing stand for the July Fourth Parade is what prompted the Town Council to take another look at the property. (Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — After staring at the vacant building from the parade reviewing stand across the street on July 4, members of the Town Council now appear determined to make something happen with the property at 460-466 Main St. Known popularly as “the Molise Building” after its last occupant, Ristorante Molise, the commercial property has been unoccupied since the restaurant closed in 2014.

The combined store and warehouse listed at 460-466 Main St. is owned by A&E Realty Trust and is assessed at just over $1.5 million according to the web site for Patriot Properties, which the town’s Assessors use for property assessment data. An adjacent property owned by the same entity at 472 Main St. is valued at another $1.5 million.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said that there has been interest in the property over the years, with some prospective buyers even coming to discuss with him their ideas for the site, but to date nothing has happened.

Earlier this year, Maio added, some safety concerns arose and as a result, the owner was ordered to board up the building.

Maio said that he recently heard that a developer is close to a deal to purchase the property for a mixed-use development. He said that the attorney for the current property owner told him that they are just waiting for a sign-off from a Licensed Site Professional regarding the cleanup of a past oil spill and that a purchase and sale agreement could come sometime this summer.

Maio said that this latest interest is the most hopeful sign he’s seen in a while, but he declined to get overly optimistic based on the past history of potential interest failing to materialize into a deal.

Maio said that he’s been contemplating options that the town could take, like receivership or eminent domain proceedings as a way to pressure the owner. He admitted that going to court to force the owner to clean up the property would be a lengthy and expensive process.

In response to a question from Town Councilor Edward Dombroski, Town Counsel Thomas Mullen said that he would advise proceeding slowly and carefully with any move toward receivership. He noted that receivership typically follows a Board of Health finding against a property owner. That has not happened with this property, he said, adding, “There’s not a law against being unsightly.”

Mullen stressed that he was not saying that the town shouldn’t pursue a legal route like receivership, but he did want to inject a healthy dose of caution. He said that it’s fine for the town to act as a cheerleader, but there’s not much the town can do if an owner is content to let his property lie fallow as long as the site is not a health or safety risk.

Dombroski termed the current site “a monstrosity,” and called for the town to exert the maximum pressure on the owner to do something with the property.

“Enough is enough,” he said. He wondered if it would make sense for the board to invite the owner and his attorney to a future Town Council meeting.

Town Councilor Michael McLane asked Mullen if a health code problem would get the town closer to receivership.

Mullen said that was the only way that he’s ever seen it done, but added that, as far as the property in question is concerned, “I haven’t heard anything about a health code problem.”

Town Councilor Anne Danehy said she would support having the Health Department request an inspection and if the owner refuses, going to court to force the issue.

Town Council Chair Mehreen Butt liked the idea of having the owner come to a meeting. She also floated the possibility of pursuing some kind of zoning measure at the fall Town Meeting that could be used to expedite some action.