WAKEFIELD — National Grid reports that excavation and duct bank installation on Albion Street (between 348 Albion and Broadway) will continue this week as work proceeds on the Woburn to Wakefield underground transmission line project. At this work site, allowable work hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Barring inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, crews plan to continue construction on Saturdays. Detours will be in place at Mountain Avenue and Byron Street.

Beginning next week, residents can expect overnight construction between 34 Broadway and North Avenue as crews work to complete the final stretch of duct bank installation on this section of the route. At this work site, allowable work hours will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Caution is advised when approaching these active work areas to minimize risks to personal safety, and to avoid any interference with construction.

As part of the agreement between National Grid and the Town of Wakefield, National Grid has committed to funding curb-to-curb restoration of the project route. The Wakefield DPW has agreed to take over responsibility of the restoration and management schedule.

As construction continues, the Wakefield Police Department has the option to modify the traffic management plans based on their judgment and expertise, including street closures and traffic detours to ensure the safety of the general public. As always, police details will be present at our work sites to facilitate vehicle and pedestrian traffic management.

National Grid has enacted additional policies and guidelines for field and office personnel that are in line with the Commonwealth’s Guidelines and Procedures for construction as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. For more information about National Grid’s response to COVID-19, please visit: ngrid.com/covid-19.

Under the direction of National Grid, the Woburn-to-Wakefield Line Project is a new underground electric transmission line being built in Wakefield, Stoneham, Winchester, and Woburn. The line addresses potential overloads on existing transmission lines first identified in ISO-NE’s 2008 Needs Assessment, reevaluated in 2013/2014, and confirmed in ISO-NE’s 2015 Needs Assessment.

Anyone with questions about any current or upcoming work may contact a member of the project outreach team by emailing [email protected], or by calling the project hotline 1-844-646-8427.