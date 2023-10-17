Enjoyed fishing

WAKEFIELD — Craig was born on March 28, 1970. He was the son of Sally A. Hudson Watt and James B. Hudson (deceased) and the stepson of William G. Watt of Wakefield. Craig was a resident of Brattleboro, Vermont. He passed away on October 6 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Craig was 53 years old.

Craig grew up in Wakefield and attended the Greenwood School and the Galvin Middle School. He was a graduate of Minutemen Tech High School in Lexington. Craig attended Middlesex Community College. Craig worked in the construction field and the baking industry. His favorite pastime was fishing.

He is survived by his step-brother, William (Jay) Watt and was the uncle of Wm. Peter, Margaret and George Watt. Craig leaves his son, Michael J. Watt; daughter-in-law, Taiara; and daughters Eden M. Hudson and Lacy L. Hudson.

Craig will be laid to rest at a private family service on October 25.