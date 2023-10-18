THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ swim team defeated Stoneham 91-68 on Oct. 10 at Malden High for their fourth consecutive victory, improving to 4-2 on the season. (WMHS Girls’ Swim Photo)

By DAN BYRNE

MALDEN– The Wakefield High School varsity swim team took on Stoneham last Tuesday at Malden High School. The Warriors came in riding a wave of wins and they easily washed over the Spartans by a 91-68 final score.

Wakefield made it four straight wins after outpacing Stoneham on Tuesday and had they been able to manage 3 more points in the first two meets, they’d be undefeated.

Stoneham was a different type of animal and head coach Kathy Byrne spoke about what makes them a challenge.

“Stoneham has boys on the team,” she pointed out without hesitation.

When asked what kind of impact the boys had she said, “The girls I have who have been undefeated all seasons could not beat one of the boys. We took first place in the Medley Relay, the Two-Free but Emma took second in the 2-IM because she swam against this kid, Danny Mirick.”

Daphne Mogan, Lucy Wagner, Laila Atoui and Angie Martinez took the win in the Medley Relay with a time of 2:16.37.

Allie DeGray won the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 2:05.11.

Emma Santoro took second in the 200 Yard Individual Medley but as coach Byrne mentioned, it was against a male opponent.

Byrne went on to add, “They swim together in the winter, so she knew how good he was, but it’s just not the same when you’re swimming against a boy.”

Audrey Cook won the 50 Yard Freestyle with Lucy Wagner second and Sam Bordonaro third.

In the 100 Yard Butterfly, DeGray placed second.

Coach Byrne continued by saying, “We took first in the 50-Free, we took 2nd in the 100-Fly because Allie swam against Danny Mirick again. My two girls who have gone almost undefeated because they swam against boys, took second place,” the coach lamented.

Byrne went on saying, “But that wasn’t enough to slow us down, and we just kept gaining points. We took first in everything else for the rest of the meet, it was just those two events.”

Indeed, the Warriors took first in every other event. Grace McHugh won the 100 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Backstroke, the 500 Yard Freestyle was Audrey Cook and the 100 Yard Breaststroke was won by Emma Santoro.

The Warriors team of Grace McHugh, Allie DeGray, Emma Santoro and Audrey Cook took first place in the 200 and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relays.

“Lots of seconds and thirds, the girls really did what they had to do to win the meet,” Byrne relented.

When asked what she was pleased with she pointed out, “I was very pleased with the final score, 91-68.”

Byrne concluded by saying, “It’s been a lot of meets in a row, so that can be a little bit daunting, but they rose to the occasion after a long weekend and took the win against Stoneham.”

The Warriors defeated Woburn/Burlington 91-77 on Thursday and tied previously undefeated Belmont 85-85 yesterday on Senior Day. Full recaps will appear at a later date.