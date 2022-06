WAKEFIELD GIRL SCOUT Troop 83417 celebrated the end of their first grade year by bridging from Daisies to Brownies. Back row: Co-troop leader Katherine Chaison, Piper Rogers Blanda, Audrey Sessions, Sydney Boettcher, Mary-Cate Spears, Co-troop leader Jennifer Boettcher. Front row: Elveera Mishra, Angelina Frattura, Charlotte Clements, Vita Ciarametaro. Not pictured: Rose Libby.