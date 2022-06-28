A dedicated family man, avid Boston sports fan, and champion cribbage player

WAKEFIELD — Edward T. (“Ed” and “Eddie”) Mitsock (formerly Micak) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022.

Born June 27, 1932 in Llewellyn, Pennsylvania, Edward was the son of the late Nicholas and Catherine (Tkacz) Micak, and was the youngest and last surviving of their eleven children. He graduated in 1950 from Branch Township High School in Llewellyn, where he excelled in baseball and basketball, then enlisted in the US Navy in 1951, and served with distinction on the USS Baltimore (CA-68) through 1955.

After leaving the Navy, Ed met his sweetheart, Lorraine Collins, and they married on October 22, 1955. The couple lived in Medford for a short time, and then in Wakefield from 1957 onward. Ed tragically lost Lorraine to multiple myeloma in October 2010.

Ed began his career with Stop & Shop Supermarkets shortly after their marriage, and worked for the company for 32 years, until his retirement in 1987. Starting as an apprentice meat cutter, he rose through the ranks to become a meat department manager, store manager, buyer, general manager of the company’s seafood processing plant in South Boston, and, before retiring, as manager of its recycling facility in Walpole.

“Retirement” was a relative term for Ed. He continued to work part-time in such diverse areas as masonry and woodcutting, and had never-ending to-do lists around the couple’s 1850’s-vintage house. He grew vegetables, mushrooms, and flowers, and could be seen “puttering” around their trailer camp during summers in New Hampshire. Ed always had stories to entertain his many friends, and was a champion cribbage player and avid player of poker and horseshoes. He was also an avid Boston sports fan, particularly of the Red Sox.

A dedicated family man, Mr. Mitsock is survived by three children and their partners/spouse: Michael Mitsock and his partner Lynn Fawthrop of Portsmouth, R.I.; Mark Mitsock and his partner Pamela Roberts of Milford; and, Maureen (Mitsock) Breslin and her husband John of North Andover.

Ed is also survived by six grandchildren: Katelyn Causton of Holliston, Mass.; Christina Capps of Waltham; Michela Mitsock of Chelmsford; Emily Mitsock of Medford; Sean Mitsock of Medford; and, T Mitsock of Brooklyn, N.Y. And by three great-grandchildren: Leonard and Josephine Causton; and Isla Hauser.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield, at 10 a.m. on June 30, 2022, followed immediately by interment at Forest Glen Cemetery, 470 Lowell Street in Wakefield. Mourners are welcome to attend either or both.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are encouraged in Ed’s memory.