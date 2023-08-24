Distinguished histologist enjoyed the ocean

WAKEFIELD — Cynthia A. (Wanstall) Stone, 85, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Brightview Senior Living in North Andover.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Stone Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

Born in Nahant on September 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Lydia (Flint) Wanstall.

Cynthia was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1956, and graduated from Northeastern University. After marrying her husband Ralph in 1963, they settled in Wakefield where they raised their family.

She had a long, distinguished and rewarding career in histology at several Boston hospitals including Beth Israel hospital.

She enjoyed the ocean, sailing, traveling, quilting (in her later years) and spending time with family and friends. Cynthia was an active part of her grandchildren’s formative years.

She leaves her daughter Kimberly Vilmunen and her husband Erik of Reading and was most proud of her two grandsons: Luke and Kurt. She was predeceased by her son Christopher W. Stone.

All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Christopher W. Stone Scholarship Fund in honor of her late son. c/o of The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.

For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com