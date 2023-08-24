WAKEFIELD — Francesca D’Alfonso, age 86, of Wakefield, died on Friday, August 18 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was born in Italy on December 21, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Chester and Maria (D’Alfonso) Moretti.

She was the beloved wife of Pietrio D’Alfonso of Wakefield. She was the loving mother of Ronald D’Alfonso and his wife Wanda of Wakefield. She was the sister of Peter Moretti of Wakefield, James Moretti of Saugus, and the late Bernado Moretti.

Francesca was the grandmother of Chantal M. Disarro and her husband Michael of Wakefield. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.

