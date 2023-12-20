Retired general counsel for the Federal Reserve Bank

WAKEFIELD — Cynthia Ann Conley (Convey) had an unexpected, heavenly reunion with the love of her life on December 8. She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her sister Pam Greco and her partner Ray; her sister Sue Lawry; her stepdaughters: Siobhan Agganis and her husband Jim; Kanitah Conley and her partner Kevin; and Kara Sasso; her nieces: Briana Daly and her husband James; Haley Budge and her husband Alonso; and Dana Manning and her husband Andrew; her “fairy” grandchildren: Rylee, Teagan and Tanner Smith; Logan and Mason Agganis; and Jackson, Jayla and Jay Conley; her great nieces and nephew: Gianna and Gabriella Budge; and James Daly, along with many other cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Richard Convey and Dorothy Convey (Tumblin); her adored great nephew Andrew Manning Jr.; and her soul mate and husband, Jay Conley.

Cindy was a graduate of Skidmore College and Boston University School of Law. She proudly spent the entirety of her professional life working at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where she started as a summer intern and retired as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, along with being a member of the Board of Directors. Cindy made an impact on many lives in her career and befriended everyone from security guards to secretaries, to other senior officers. She developed lifelong friendships with many of these colleagues. Cindy also lovingly watched and supported her husband in his career as he built and maintained his ice cream shop, Heavenly Licks in Melrose.

It is often said about generous people that they would give you the shirt off their back, but Cindy would have given you the shirt off her back and then made sure that you never went without a shirt again. She went to great lengths to bring joy, not only to the people she loved but even to people she hardly knew. If you were lucky enough to have known Cindy, then you were most certainly on the receiving end of many dinners at your favorite restaurant, beautiful vacations, memorable experiences, yearly birthday and other holiday cards, Christmas countdowns and thoughtfully themed gifts.

The sadness caused by Cindy’s passing is immeasurable to the many people whose lives she touched. We do have peace in knowing that she is with Jay again, driving down Route 1 into Gouldsboro, ME singing “04607! Our little piece of heaven!”. At Cindy’s request, a private burial with her immediate family took place on December 16.

For those who wish to honor Cindy’s admirable legacy of generosity and thoughtfulness, her family encourages you to do so by performing an act of kindness or by contributing to a charity of your choice, as the world would certainly be a better one if we were each a bit more like Cindy. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.