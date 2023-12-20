US Army veteran

MELROSE — Michael J. Grogan, 88, of Melrose, retired firefighter of 37 years on the Melrose Fire Department company 1, Ladder 1 passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 17 at home. Michael was born in the Bronx, NY in 1935 to Michael J Grogan and Helen (Rodgers) Grogan. He attended Queens Technical High School before leaving to join the Army where he was a paratrooper and ranger.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister Joan Scott; and brothers Donald Grogan and John Grogan. Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years Judith E. (Baldwin) Grogan; daughter Patricia A. Grogan of Stockton, CA; son Michael J Grogan of Melrose; daughter Marjorie (Marcy) Ouellette and husband John; and son Christopher A. Grogan and wife Andrea. Michael is also survived by his three grandchildren: Alexa K. Ouellette, Luke M. Grogan and Madeline L. Grogan. Further survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Baldwin, Deborah Baldwin, Nancy Baldwin, Mary-Ann Grogan and brother-in-law Lawrence Baldwin; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Mike joined the Army in 1952 as a Ranger and Paratrooper, enjoying his time in Germany, after serving 6 years, he returned to NY and then moved to Melrose, where he met his wife and joined the Melrose Fire Department on January 3, 1963. After serving 37 years with the fire department he retired January 30, 2000. Mike loved telling stories, many of which you got to hear many times. Mike loved telling jokes, tinkering with things he had no business trying to fix and spending time with family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, December 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, December 29 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greg Hill Foundation, Make a Wish or a charity of your choice. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.