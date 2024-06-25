WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s boys’ volleyball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season. Wakefield High senior captain Rubens Dasilva, Jr. earned an All-Star nod for the Warriors. This is the second All-Star award for Dasilva, Jr. who also got the honor last year.

Wakefield’s most decorated player in the program’s first two years of existence, Dasilva, Jr. led a small and inexperienced team once again this season, playing multiple positions for the Warriors including setter and outside hitter.

“Rubens is a very talented and smart player,” said Wakefield head coach Brian Seto. “He was the only one on our team with club experience and while we did lean on him quite a bit for his skills, it was his leadership and how great of a teammate he is that impressed me the most. He was always happy to provide help and support to teammates and he did so with never any ego.”

The two-time All-Star will be greatly missed along with fellow senior captain Kameron D’Ambrosio and seniors Nathan Bonassera and Jayden Mena.

The Warriors will only have three returners for next season as they had seven players on the roster this year. Wakefield couldn’t break through with a win in 2024 but they worked hard to build the program for future seasons. The Warriors took sets from Greater Lawrence and Arlington and they played Belmont to a five-set thriller on May 1, coming up just short, 3-2.