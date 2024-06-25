WAKEFIELD — Patricia A. Giblin, age 86, of Wakefield passed away on June 20 at her residence.

She was born in Lawrence on February 7, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Barbara (Lee) Johnson.

Mrs. Giblin was raised in Andover and attended Boston University. She worked many years for the Suffolk Franklin Savings Bank of Boston before spending the last half of her career at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court where she worked as an administrative assistant.

Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Paul Richard Giblin. She was the loving mother of Paul A. Giblin and his wife Denise Doxey of Haverhill and Steven L. Giblin and his wife Leanne of Danvers. She is also survived by her brother Arthur Johnson of Florida; her niece Sarah Johnson; and nephew Randall Johnson. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Toby.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, Stoneham. Donations may be made in her name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.