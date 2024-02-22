Talented musician was a member of WMHS Class of 1968

UTICA, NY — David G. McRae of Utica, NY, formerly of Wakefield, passed away on February 19 following a period of declining health. Born in Winchester in 1950, he was the son of the late Gordon J. and Joan L. McRae. David was the brother of Andrew McRae of Wakefield and the late Robert McRae. Survivors include his former wife The Rev. Paula Hart; sister-in-law Kristin McRae; nieces Audrey and Nicole McRae; two aunts and many cousins.

David grew up in Wakefield and was a member of the Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 1968 where he was very active in the Music Department. A talented musician throughout his life, David played trumpet in various musical groups including the Wakefield High School Marching Band and the orchestra as well as being selected to perform in the inaugural season of the well-known Greater Bostonians group of high school musicians. He was also a member of the famed Red Men’s Band of Wakefield and in 1976 marched in the Bicentennial Parade in Philadelphia attended by President Ford.

David attended Lowell State College, majoring in music and for many years worked with many music teachers and educators in the music industry in Boston, at several of the music stores along Piano Row as well as Beacon Music at Carl Fischer on Boylston Street. David also managed several local bands during this time.

A former co-director of music at St. Anthony’s Church in N. Providence, RI, David also did arrangements of church music and hymns and played trumpet in many churches in Boston, RI and NY.

Following his move to upstate New York, in addition to his work in quality control, he continued his love of music and was very active in church choirs and became a certified lay speaker in the United Methodist Church. A lifelong Boston sports fan, David was particularly devoted to the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics and loved nothing more than to take his younger brothers, and later, cousins and friends to home games of both teams. David was the best of big brothers and an eternal optimist, known for his generosity and upbeat, friendly and happy personality.

A memorial service will be held in Utica, with a graveside service later this year in Wakefield.

Memorial contributions may be made to TSF of Wakefield, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880 c/o The Gordon J. and Joan L. McRae fund. Donate | The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc.