BEVERLY — Endicott women’s basketball freshman guard Emma Shinney, of Wakefield, has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week, as announced by the organization on Feb. 19.

The D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors the top student-athletes nationally at each position (five total) for their performances from the previous week.

This is the 27th season that D3hoops.com has selected its Team of the Week.

Shinney (WMHS ’23) contributed to the Gulls’ 2-0 conference week in several different ways, as she averaged 18 points and 12 assists in wins against Curry and Gordon.

In Tuesday’s 81-62 win at Curry, Shinney notched 11 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in a full 40 minutes of play.

She followed up the near triple-double by posting a career-high 25 points (10-17 FG) and setting a program record with 13 assists in Saturday’s 94-82 win over Gordon. She also pulled down another seven rebounds in the all-around 40 minute effort.

The freshman Exercise Science major is the third student-athlete in program history to receive Team of the Week honors.

Earlier this season, junior forward Sarah Dempsey (Windham, N.H.) joined Endicott Hall of Famer Ashley Wright ’11 (Merrimack, N.H.) as the only Gulls to receive such honors.

Additionally, Shinney and Dempsey are the only student-athletes in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) to claim recognition from D3hoops.com this season (21st and 22nd overall in league history).

Shinney averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the 14-12 Gulls in her first season.