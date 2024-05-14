US Navy veteran

WAKEFIELD — David James Hammond, age 77, of Wakefield died Tuesday, May 7 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was born in West Roxbury on August 28, 1946 and was the son of the late Richard and Mary (Davis) Hammond.

Mr. Hammond was an active member of the Wakefield Knights of Columbus for many years. He was an avid golfer and very much enjoyed his annual golf trip with friends for Father’s Day weekend. He also enjoyed date nights with his late wife. Mr. Hammond had dedicated his working years to a fulfilling career in computer science. He received his naval training at USNTC Bainbridge and he served on the USS Rowan.

He was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Mackenzie) Hammond. He was the loving father of Stephanie H. Gerstein and her husband Jeffrey of Windham, NH and Michael J. Hammond and his partner Jessica Sheppard of Wakefield. He was the adoring grandfather of Isabel Gerstein. He was predeceased by his brother Phillip Hammond. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

His funeral services will be private. Arrangements in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy at Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.