READING — Kenneth Scott Dauphinee, 68, of Reading, passed away on Friday, May 10 in Philadelphia, PA, with his family by his side. Known as “Ken” or “Kenny” to his friends and family, he was the loving husband of Mary (Casten) Dauphinee for 46 years. Son of the late Donald Dauphinee and the late Ruth (Horrigan) Dauphinee. He is a graduate of Reading High School and moved to Wakefield to raise his family. He worked tirelessly for the family business “D’s Service Center” for 33 years. He was a beloved member of his hometown community in Reading, known for his kindness and generosity. He went on to work at Millipore Corporation for 10 years, after which he retired to take care of his grandchildren.

Ken was an avid golfer and loved Boston sports. His favorite pastimes were going to the beach, eating fried clams and playing cards with his longtime friends Wayne, Billy, Mike and Shawn. He loved animals, especially his dogs. His most cherished times were vacations in Cape Cod, Aruba and Point Pleasant, NJ with his grandchildren.

In addition to his devoted wife Mary, he is survived by his daughter Lindsay Dauphinee and her husband Casey Alrich of Philadelphia, PA; son Scott Dauphinee and his wife Emily of Coventry, CT; four cherished grandchildren Xander and Nico Alrich; and Mason and Mackenzie Dauphinee; two sisters Nancy Wallenius and her husband Jon; and Donna Johnson and her husband David; and the late Robert Dauphinee and his wife Barbara, as well as other loving relatives.

A funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.