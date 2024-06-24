Enjoyed Christmas, vacations on the lake, music and beloved Red Sox

MELROSE — Deborah J (née Mountford) Pinkney passed away at the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Derry N.H on June 18 at the age of 84. Longtime resident of Melrose. She was the loving daughter of Robert and Sophie (Buxton) Mountford. She married the late Robert C. Pinkney at St. Mary’s Church in Melrose on December 5, 1956. They were married for 65 loving years and raised their seven children in Melrose. Deb was a nurse’s aide for many years and retired in 2004. She enjoyed family, Christmas, birthdays, vacations on the lake, pets, movies, music and her beloved Red Sox.

Deborah was the cherished wife of Robert. Loving mother of Debbie Pinkney; Gail Pinkney; the late Robert Pinkney; Jon Pinkney and his wife Sheri; the late David Pinkney; Daniel Pinkney and his husband Mark; and Karen Pinkney. Proud grandmother of Adam Pinkney and his wife Kathryn; Jenna Pinkney; Melissa Pinkney; Tammy (Pinkney) Ferguson and her husband Chris; and Cody Steele. Caring great-grandmother of Skyler Ferguson and Sarah Ferguson.

Deb will be deeply missed and will live on in the hearts of all who love her.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home following the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Deborah’s memory to St. Jude at www.stjude.org. Visit gatelyfh.com.