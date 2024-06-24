Loved traveling and enjoyed her home in Ossippee

NORTH READING — Maria Ann Casoli, age 89, of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 22 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was born in Everett and was the daughter of the late Biagio and Josephine (DiBilio) Arigo. Mrs. Casoli was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School. She worked many years at Sears before marrying and beginning her family. She loved traveling with her husband, together the two took many memorable trips including Italy, Hawaii and cruises. She flourished in her role as a grandmother and took her grandchildren everywhere. She also enjoyed a secondary residence in Ossipee, NH where the family spent full summers and weekends in the winter months.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Casoli, whom she married in 1969. She was the loving mother of Michele M. Casoli-Reardon and husband John Reardon of North Reading; Michael A. Casoli and wife Kourtney of Wakefield; and Jennifer G. Casoli Vant and husband James Vant of North Reading. She was the loving grandmother to her twelve grandchildren: Michael, Joe, Christopher and Dylan Reardon; Isabella, Olivia, John and Antonina Casoli; and Madison, Ava, Paige and Devon Vant. She was the sister of Sara Richardson of Revere; Saro Arigo of Stoneham; Joseph Arigo of Woburn; and the late Mildred Masiello and Annette Saltamartini.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Arrangements in the care of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, Stoneham. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.