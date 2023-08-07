WAKEFIELD — The town’s road contractor, Aggregate Industries/Holcim Inc., is scheduled to reclaim the roadway between the Sullivan Playground access road (270 Salem St.) and Masonic Hall (370 Salem St.) beginning Wednesday, August 9. This will take approximately four days, with fine grading, compacting, and paving to follow the week after.

To allow for this roadwork, Salem Street, between Sullivan Playground and Lowell Street, will be closed to through traffic and detoured along Wharton Park and Lowell Street during certain portions of the project. Lowell Street to #370 (Masonic Hall) will have a one-lane road closure with alternating traffic maintained. Please make note of this temporary traffic pattern if your commute brings you through the area.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained to the maximum extent possible, however, vehicular access will be limited in short timeframes as heavy equipment passes by. Residents should allot more times to enter/exit their neighborhoods.

As with most roadwork, the schedule may be impacted by weather conditions. Learn more about this and other Public Works projects at www.wakefield.ma.us/dpw-projects. If residents have any questions, they can contact the Town of Wakefield’s Engineering Department at 781-246-6308.