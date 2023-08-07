WAKEFIELD — The fall sports season will begin soon at Wakefield High.

The regular season will start on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tryouts will begin on Aug. 18 for the football team and Aug. 21 for every other team.

In order to try out, student athletes must be registered. To register online visit:

familyid.com/programs/fall-2023-wakefield-hs-athletics-registration.

Below is a list a of tryout dates, times and more information for all 11 fall sports teams.

Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country

Head Coaches: Karen Barrett (Girls’ Team) and Perry Pappas (Boys’ Team).

Levels: Varsity and JV.

Tryouts: Aug. 21-23, 9-11 a.m. at Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field.

Practices: Held daily after school last approximately an hour and a half. Practices involve speed training, distance training, and strength and conditioning training.

Competition: The teams compete in six Middlesex League meets. They also participate in invitational and post-season competitions based on qualifying times.

Home Course: Shaun F. Beasley Track/Wakefield High.

Cut Policy: No cuts. Practices are mandatory. The top runners compete in varsity competitions and JV runners compete in JV competitions.

Field Hockey

Head Coach: Cara Luca.

Levels: Varsity, JV.

Tryouts: Aug. 21-25, 9-11 a.m. at Landrigan Field.

Equipment: Stick, goggles, mouth guard and shin guards.

Practices: Held daily after school and last approximately two hours along with one day on the weekend for the varsity team.

Competition: Varsity and JV play 18 games. If the varsity wins 50 percent of their games, they qualify for the state tournament.

Home Field: Landrigan Field.

Cut Policy: Field hockey has been a no cut sport. If enrollment exceeds practical limits, cuts may be made.

Football

Head Coach: John Rafferty.

Levels: Varsity, JV.

Equipment pickup: Aug. 16, 3 p.m. at Field House.

Tryouts: Aug. 18: 3-6:30 p.m., Shaun F. Beasley Field; Aug. 19: 9-11:30 a.m., Shaun F. Beasley Field. Aug. 21: 3-6:30 p.m., Shaun F. Beasley Field.

Practices: Held daily after school and some weekend days.

Competition: Varsity plays 11 games; JV plays 8-10 games.

Home Field: Landrigan Field.

Cut Policy: No cuts.

Golf

Head Coach: Chris Keane.

Levels: Varsity and JV.

Tryouts: Aug. 21: Paradise Golf, Middleton. Returning players, 10 a.m., new players, 10:45 a.m.; Aug. 22: King Rail, Lynnfield, 7:30 a.m.; Aug. 23: King Rail, Lynnfield, 7:30 a.m. All players must wear collard shirts tucked in and no jeans.

Practices: Held daily after school and last approximately two hours. Weekend practices held occasionally.

Competition: The team competes in 14-16 Middlesex League and non-league matches along with state tournaments for those who qualify.

Home Course: Thomson Country Club/King Rail.

Cut Policy: Cuts. Team roster is limited due to course availability. 18 golfers make the team (8-10 on varsity and 8-10 on JV).

Boys’ Soccer

Head Coach: Matt Angelo.

Levels: Varsity, JV and Freshman.

Tyrouts: Aug. 21: 5-7:30 p.m. Walton Field; Aug. 22: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Walton Field; Aug. 23: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Walton Field. All players should wear a white t-shirt and bring own water bottle, cleats and shin guards.

Practices: Held Monday through Friday after school along with one day on the weekend.

Competition: Varsity plays 18 games, JV and Freshman play 14-16 games. Some V/JV games are played on Saturday mornings. If the varsity team wins 50 percent of their games, they qualify for the MIAA State Tournament.

Home Field: Galvin Middle School, Walton and Mullen Fields.

Cut Policy: Soccer has been a no cut sport. If enrollment exceeds practical limits, cuts may be made.

Girls’ Soccer

Head Coach: Steph Martin.

Levels: Varsity, JV and Freshman.

Tryouts: Aug. 21: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Walton Field; Aug. 22: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Walton Field; Aug. 23: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Walton Field. All players should wear a white t-shirt and bring own water bottle, cleats and shin guards.

Practices: Held Monday through Friday after school along with one day on the weekend for varsity level.

Competition: Varsity plays 18 games, JV and Freshman play 14-16 games. Some V/JV games are played on Saturday mornings. If the varsity team wins 50 percent of their games, they qualify for the MIAA State Tournament.

Home Field: Galvin Middle School, Walton and Mullen Fields.

Cut Policy: Soccer has been a no cut sport. If enrollment exceeds practical limits, cuts may be made.

Girls’ Swimming and Diving

Head Coach: Kathy Byrne.

Levels: Varsity and JV.

Tryouts: Mandatory team meeting on Aug. 21, 4 p.m. at WMHS field house. Practice starts at the Bear Hill Golf Club Pool on Aug. 22 from 8:15–9:45 a.m. We will continue practicing at Bear Hill until Friday, Sept. 1. Please bring: Speedo style suit, goggles (a pair and a spare), swim cap, two towels, swim fins (flippers), sneakers or crocks and pen or pencil.

Practices: Generally last for close to two hours including occasional Saturdays. The team usually uses one day per week for out-of-pool conditioning (yoga, strength training, etc.).

Competition: 10 meets as well as postseason tournament competitions.

Home Pool: Malden High School.

Cut Policy: No cuts typically made unless there is over-enrollment. Cuts are dependent on how many students go out for the team.

Volleyball

Head Coach: Kayla Wyland.

Levels: Varsity, JV and Freshman.

Tryouts: Aug. 21-Aug. 23. Freshman: 3-4:30 p.m. Field House, sophomores, juniors seniors: 5-7 p.m. Field House.

Practices: Start the day after tryouts and are held daily and last approximately two hours. Occasional weekend practices are held. Varsity will practice most Sundays and occasional Saturdays.

Competition: 20 game schedule. If the varsity team wins 50 percent of their games, they qualify for the MIAA State Tournament.

Home Gym: Charbonneau Field House.

Cut Policy: Cuts are made.

Cheer

Head Coach: Kat Prince.

Levels: Varsity.

Tryouts: Start Aug. 21.

Practices: Held 3-4 days per week for approximately 1.5-2 hours in the WMHS Gymnastics room.

Competition: The squad cheers a fall varsity team events and also competes in local and state competitions.

Cut Policy: Cuts are made.

Dance Team

Head Coach: Candice Spencer.

Levels: Varsity, JV.

Tryouts: Start Aug. 21.

Practices: Held 4-5 days per week for approximately 2 hours after school and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Competition: The team performs at varsity football games and competes in local and state dance competitions on weekends in October and November.

Cut Policy: Cuts are made.