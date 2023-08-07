WAKEFIELD — Dianne O’Keeffe, age 76 of Wakefield, died on Monday, July 31 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

She was born in Everett on June 1 1947 and was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Clemens) O’Keeffe. Dianne was a longtime Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School class of 1965. After high school, Diane attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Diane went on to work at both Northeastern University and MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) until her retirement.

She was the beloved sister of Arthur O’Keeffe of Maine; the late Maureen O’Keeffe Rubbico; and John O’Keeffe. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her cherished high school friends and extended work family friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 9 at 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Memorial donations can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880 c/o Dianne’s sister Maureen O’Keeffe Rubicco.