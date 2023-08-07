Loved cooking, traveling and musical theater productions

WAKEFIELD — Maureen E. Longo, age 75, of Wakefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 4 surrounded by her loving family.

Maureen “Moe” was raised and educated in Somerville. After meeting Ernest J. Longo, her high school sweetheart, the two married in 1969, began their family in Somerville and moved to Wakefield where they resided for the last 30 years. Moe worked many years as an administrative assistant at Malden Catholic, where she was well loved. She was an amazing cook, hosting all family gatherings and she loved a good Grey Goose martini. Moe also loved to travel and enjoyed attending concerts and musical theater productions.

Born in Cambridge on December 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Aurore (Levasseur) Lopes. She was the beloved wife of Ernest J. Longo, with whom she shared 54 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Mark Longo and his partner James D’Ambrosio of Swampscott and Kristine Cleary of Newmarket, NH. She was the adored sister of Donna Lopes of Somerville; Roberta Monroe and her husband David of Atkinson, NH; Linda Montieth and her husband Luke of Swanzey, NH; and the late Joan Phalen (her dear Irish twin) and her surviving husband Bill of Peabody. She is also survived by her former son-in-law Martin Cleary; as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield. There will also be service at McDonald Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug 10 at 11 a.m. There will be a gathering locally after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.