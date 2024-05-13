WAKEFIELD — The public is invited to attend the Town of Wakefield Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. This outdoor ceremony is on the Upper Common in front of the World War II Memorial.

Our keynote speaker is Ms. Kristen F. Bauer, a former State Department diplomat. Her experience about “Vietnam Today” recognizes the sacrifices made by the fallen and their families offering hope for peace in the future. Ms. Bauer served as Deputy Chief of Mission (Deputy Ambassador) at the U.S. Embassy in the Republic of the Union of Burma from 2015 to 2017. Ms. Bauer also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Jakarta, Indonesia and as Consul General in Surabaya, Indonesia. Earlier, she held the positions of the Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane, Laos. She has held diplomatic posts in U.S. missions in Pretoria, South Africa; Hanoi, Vietnam; London, United Kingdom; and Bangkok, Thailand.

Community members will read the 161 names of Wakefield’s Fallen, honored by the “Bell of Peace” provided by the Wakefield Fire Department. Wakefield Memorial High School seniors are sharing their talents at the ceremony. Nadia Collins is singing the “National Anthem.” Following the Twenty-One Gun Salute, buglers Lilah Hatheway and Caroline Dill will perform “Taps.” Our color guard is provided by Boy Scout Troop 701. The Wakefield Girl Scouts will place a wreath at the memorial. Chaplains Robert Leroe, LTC USA (Ret) and the Reverend Brett Johnson, Emmanuel Episcopal Church are giving the invocation and benediction, respectively.

Questions about these events can be directed to the Veteran Advisory Board at VeteranAdvisoryBoard@wakefield.ma.us. Community members who would like to learn more about veteran benefit programs or services can call Wakefield’s Veteran Services Officer, David Mangan 781-246-6377.