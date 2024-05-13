WAKEFIELD — Considering their recent history, it’s safe to say that Wakefield softball’s game against Wilmington on Saturday morning was the biggest of the season…so far.

The Wildcats won both regular season matchups last year but when the two Middlesex League Freedom Division rivals met in the first round of the Div. 2 state tournament, it was the Warriors who came out victorious in a wild, 12-11 slugfest.

With both teams in the mix for a Freedom Division title and another bid to states this year, the meeting on Saturday at Blatz Park, Meghan Burnett Field would certainly qualify as important.

In the end, it was Wakefield celebrating another one-run victory, this time a thrilling, 4-3 walk-off.

That walk-off was made all the more exciting as it came off the bat of senior Nicole Dowd. The Warriors honored Dowd along with Elizabeth Menjivar and Meredith Morris before the game for Senior Day.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th after a two-run homer gave Wilmington the lead in the top of the 7th, the Warriors tied it on an RBI single by freshman Chloe Seto before Dowd came through in the clutch, her walk-off hit starting a well-desrved celebration for Wakefield.

“We always seem to have good ones with Wilmington that come down to the final innings,” said Wakefield head coach Chris Tolios. The Warriors are now just one game back of the Wildcats and 1.5 behind first-place Burlington in the Freedom standings. “I look forward to playing them every year. It has turned into a mutually respected little rivalry for us that I think the girls look forward to as well.”

Wakefield’s heroics in the 7th seemed hardly necessary earlier in the game with sophomore Kathryn Sliski pitching a gem, surrendering just one run through six innings.

“She did a great job of keeping their hitters at bay and keeping us in the game when we weren’t able to take advantage of opportunities in the early innings,” said Tolios of Sliski.

In the 7th, Wilmington got the lead runner and tried bunting her over. Sliski got two strikes on the hitter, forcing her to swing away. Surprisingly, that swing would end up being a two-run, home run for the lead.

“What can you do — good piece of hitting by her,” said Tolios. “I was proud of how the girls didn’t sink. You could definitely feel the wind out of our sails in that moment but we reset, got out of the inning and then turned around to win it in the bottom half.”

Wakefield’s 7th was started up by pinch hitter Erin Girotti who came through with a base hit.

“That is a role she has settled into nicely for us, being a situational hitter when we need it the most. I’m real proud of how she responded,” said the coach.

That set up Seto who tied the came with a huge hit of her own.

“She has been exceptional and a great addition to this program,” said Tolios of the freshman. “Not an easy spot to be in as a starting catcher during your first year in high school but she’s responded well with clutch hits and a batting average that is starting to push .400.”

In the end, it was only fitting that the senior, Dowd, would send the Warriors to victory.

“It was great to see Nicole Dowd come through with the winning hit on our senior day,” said Tolios. “It was a good game and great finish for our seniors, Nicole, Meredith and Elizabeth – three kids who I have the utmost respect for.

“I’m really happy they were able to celebrate that win as we wind down our season and their careers at WMHS coming to a close.”

Wakefield’s win pushed their overall record to 7-8. After being ranked outside of the top 32 early last week, Wakefield jumped over Burlington in the rankings after their 11-9 win over the Red Devils on Thursday. The Warriors are now 30th in D2 while the Red Devils are No. 32. Wilmington is ranked No. 21 in D3.

Wakefield has five games remaining. They host Concord-Carlisle today at 4:30 p.m. and Watertown tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. The Warriors travel to Wilmington for a much-anticipated rematch on Thursday at 6 p.m.