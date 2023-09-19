Enjoyed NE sports, playing golf and the beach

WAKEFIELD — Donald Richard Andersen, Jr., of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington. He was 72.

Born in Boston on August 3, 1951, he was the son of the late Donald and Marilyn (Ward) Andersen.

Mr. Andersen worked hard as a plumber his entire life to support his family. In his off time he enjoyed following all the NE sports teams or playing golf. He was a generous man always offering support to anyone who was in need. Don loved the beach and camping in Naples, ME.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Laurie Andersen; his devoted children: Mark Andersen and his wife Christina (Huling) of Methuen; Scott Andersen and his late wife Dawn of Allenstown, NH; Keith Andersen and his wife Kristina (Champney) of Pembroke NH; R.J. Stamper of Coral Springs, FL; and Jillian Guerin of Hampton, NH. He was a loving grandfather to his 11 cherished grandchildren; his sister Patti Willingham of Las Vegas, NV and his brother Robert Andersen of Litchfield, NH. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother Paul Andersen and his sister Karen Andersen.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 301 St. Jude Place., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.