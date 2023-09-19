US Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Paul Frank Fazzina, age 95, a longtime Wakefield resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep into the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 14. He was born in New Britain, CT on November 26, 1927 to Sicilian immigrants, the late Salvatore and Marianna Fazzina. He was raised in the West End of Boston where he spent his elementary and high school years and graduated from Boston English High School. He was an all-star athlete who ran track cross country and played varsity basketball, baseball and football. After graduating high school, he attended Boston University before he would volunteer to serve his country in the United States Army during World War II and then again in the Korean War. During his military service, he served with the infamous 325th Glider Infantry Regiment (GIR), 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles), where he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for valor during combat operations. He was a true patriot from the Greatest Generation: he was proud of his military service and he loved the United States of America.

After his military service, he married the love of his life, Anne, who he shared almost 70 years of marriage. He was an entrepreneur that owned several businesses before he began a 38-year career as an engineering Superintendent of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) Alewife Brook Pump Station in Somerville. His leadership helped the Commonwealth of Massachusetts become a national leader in wastewater management with the construction of the Deer Island Waste Water Treatment plant in Winthrop.

Paul was also a talented and well-respected owner and trainer of thoroughbred race horses in and around the New England race circuit. He also worked at Suffolk Downs for the Massachusetts State Racing Commission. He was also still active in his community by being involved in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Council of Clubs and Sons of Italy where he would raise funds to distribute food baskets during the holidays to low income families in and around the Wakefield area.

Paul’s ultimate calling in life was that of a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather which were roles he cherished most. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. He was the devoted father of Paula Fazzina and her husband Joe DeLuca of Pelham, NH and the late Nancy Malonson and her surviving husband Fred Malonson of Wakefield. He was the adoring grandfather of Lori Malonson of Peabody; Michelle Malonson of NC; Eric Estevez and his wife Lissett; Greg Estevez and his wife Rachel of Pelham, NH; and Joseph Estevez of Honolulu, HI. He is also survived by five great grandchildren: Josephine, Gabriella, Vincent, Wyatt and Hawthorne. He is also survived by his dear sister Elinore “Patricia” Souza, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who were considered family. He was predeceased by two brothers Frank Fazzina and Joseph Fazzina; three sisters: Josephine Elibrio, Edythe Dell’Orfano and Elvira “Vera” Martori.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, September 22 at 11a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local VFW or American Legion organization. For questbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.