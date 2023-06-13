Incredible role model

THE VILLAGES, FL — Donna Malenchini Philbrook passed away at home on June 1, 2023 after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She married Wayne William Philbrook on October 18, 1980 and celebrated a long and happy 42 years of marriage. Donna was a devoted mother, leaving her position at Polaroid when her first child was born to invest her time and love into motherhood. Wayne and Donna raised their three beloved daughters Lindsey Philbrook Rosa, Stacey Philbrook Pendino and Robin Philbrook Nolte in Wakefield. Donna is also survived by her five cherished grandchildren, who meant the world to her.

Donna was born in Melrose on June 24, 1950 to Kenneth and Lucille Malenchini. She had three siblings, Kenneth Malenchini, Patricia Malenchini- Czernetzky, and Peter Malenchini. Donna is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee boating with her family and time on Vanderbilt Beach with her husband. After retiring to The Villages, FL, Donna also enjoyed playing golf and bocce with her family and friends and above all else adored visits from her daughters and her grandbabies.

Donna showered those close to her with love, care, kindness and a fierce, protective spirit. The world is lessened by her loss. She was an incredible role model of unconditional love and dedication. She will live on in our hearts forever.

At her request, in her final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Winnipesaukee Association https:// www.winnipesaukee.org/donate/.