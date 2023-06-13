WAKEFIELD — Geraldine “Gerry” Allen passed away at the age of 95. Gerry was born April 27, 1928 and died peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice on June 3, 2023.

She grew up in Melrose with her parents Roderick William Hoag and Gertrude Longfellow Hoag

along with her three siblings. She graduated from Melrose High School and continued

on to have a career in insurance in Boston for over 50 years.

On June 17, 1967, she married Howard Allen, who passed away in 2022.

They lived in Wakefield for 55 years and greatly valued their neighbors and neighborhood.

They also made frequent visits to Howard’s native Chelsea, Vermont, staying close to the Allen family.

Gerry was devoted to family and recognized and loved for her loyalty and generosity. She was also known as the family historian due to her great memory for the events and personalities of immediate and extended family.

She is survived by brothers, Rod Hoag and Douglas L. Hoag and his wife Sarah, and by her sister Carol Hoag Evans and her husband Richard, her brother-in-law Laurence Allen of VT.

She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and predeceased by 2. She is additionally survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She will be interred at the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea, VT.