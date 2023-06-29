Chiropractor and former bodybuilder

WAKEFIELD — Dr. Dwight DeGeorge who practiced in Saugus for thirty years passed into the presence of his Savior on June 23 surrounded by his family.

Dwight was born to Harold and Emily DeGeorge on June 18, 1958, in Flushing, Queens, NY. Dwight attended Great Neck North Senior High School where he excelled in football. He went on to graduate from Boston University and the Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport in 1986. Dwight was also an accomplished bodybuilder and was Mr. Tri-State: Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin in 1986.

At Palmer, Dwight was well-loved and greatly admired by his classmates and faculty. He is remembered for his intelligence and his drive; he was first in his class at completing his clinical requirements and for being a Gold Coat, which meant he was one of the very best adjustors.

In practice in Saugus, ‘Dr. D’ cared for many thousands of patients who loved him not only for his chiropractic skills but also for his great big belly laugh and his bear hugs. Every patient would hear “Give me a hug” after their adjustments.

Dwight was an extremely generous man with his time and resources. He mentored and instructed hundreds of Chiropractors from all over on all aspects of patient care and running a successful practice. Indeed he operated one of the busiest practices in the nation.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Lisa of 38 years and their six adult children of whom he was very proud: Zoe; Dwight; Cameron; Mia; Lisa; and Samantha; his dear mother, Emily; his sister Deena and her husband Howard Atlas; and sister Denise and her husband Eric Moyer; as well as his nephews: Derek, Dusten and Dawsen Atlas; Michael, Matthew and Stephen Moyer; and his nieces: Madeleine, Anna and Maxine Boyle.

His funeral service was held in the Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove St., Lynnfield on Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you consider making a donation to Calvary Christian Church.