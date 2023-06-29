Cosmetologist

WAKEFIELD — Karen (Almeida) Troiano of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield, passed away suddenly on June 23. She was 53 years old.

Karen was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 1988 and later obtained her bachelor’s degree from Boston University. She was also a licensed cosmetologist.

Those who knew Karen will remember her willingness to help out her loved ones in any way she could. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a friend. Karen had a way of connecting and relating to everyone she met in a meaningful way. Despite suffering many tragedies and setbacks in her short life, she made everyone around her feel special, appreciated and loved. Even if you met Karen just once, she considered you a friend for life. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and her cat, Sid Vicious.

Karen was the daughter of James and Carol Almeida (deceased); sister of Krissie Ebert (deceased); Kerry Gonnella and John Almeida; mother of Matthew Troiano, Michael Troiano and Robert Troiano (deceased); and grandmother to Giovanna Troiano and Nalani and Matthew Cianciulli. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, June 30 at 12 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.