WAKEFIELD — A 23-year-old Beverly woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed her car into the Bandstand on the Lower Common Saturday afternoon.

Police, the Fire Department and Cataldo Ambulance responded to the scene at about 2:15 p.m. after a caller reported the crash.

Police determined that the car had been stopped on Salem Street at Main Street when the driver experienced some kind of medical issue and the car lurched forward, jumped the curb and went across the Lower Common before coming to rest against a low wall next to the Bandstand. The car reportedly narrowly missed a pedestrian who had been walking on the sidewalk when the car jumped the curb.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. The car was towed.

The Building Inspector was notified to check on the Bandstand structure.