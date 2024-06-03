WAKEFIELD — From Sophia Barbara Aboura to Zipporah Nicha Zivan, close to 200 seniors graduated from Wakefield Memorial High Saturday morning as Landrigan Field was drenched in sunshine, well wishes and a great sense of accomplishment.

The Class of 2024 entered Landrigan to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” performed by the Wakefield Memorial High Band under the direction of Thomas Bankert.

Class of 2024 President Lea Carangelo gave the welcome address before her fellow graduates, family, friends, educators and administrators. “(T)oday is not just about looking back; it is also about looking forward with hope and optimism. As we step out into the world, we carry with us the knowledge, skills, and values instilled in us during our time here. We are equipped not only to succeed but also to lead—to be agents of positive change in our communities, our nation, and our world.

“As your senior class president for the past four years, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the incredible talent, passion, and drive that define our class. I have no doubt that each and every one of you have the power to make a difference, to leave your mark on the world in your own way. Whether you choose to pursue further education, enter the workforce, or explore other new horizons, I urge you to never lose the determination that you have inside to achieve your goals.

“As we bid farewell to this chapter of our lives and embark on the journey that lies ahead, let us go forward with courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Let us embrace the challenges that lie ahead as opportunities for growth and discovery. And let us never forget the bonds of friendship that unite us as members of the Class of 2024.

“In closing, I want to thank each and every one of you for the privilege of serving as your president. It has been an honor to represent such an extraordinary group of individuals. As we part ways and set out on our respective paths, I have no doubt that the future is bright for each and every one of us.

“Congratulations, Class of 2024. May your journey be filled with joy, success, and fulfillment.”Valedictorian William Buswell, a self-proclaimed “bird fanatic,” offered three pieces of advice to his classmates.

“Number 1 – find joy in the little things. If birding has taught me anything, it’s that Wakefield is so much more beautiful than we give it credit for. Despite the rain, the bugs, and that one really annoying rotary, there are also lush forests and lakes filled with gorgeous flowers and singing birds. Given all the stressors we face in life, it’s all too easy to see only the negatives, when in actuality, there is so much more beauty and joy around us than we realize. Don’t just confine enjoyment to those vacation beaches, those parties, and those rare moments when you get to relax. Try finding joy in the little things, be that the flower sticking out of the sidewalk or the smile your friend offers you in the hallway.

“Similarly, number 2 – find a way to be grateful. Part of being a birder is learning to love, if not at least appreciate, every bird around you. This means not just admiring the majestic eagles and adorable hummingbirds, but also ugly vultures and hostile seagulls. We’re obviously not going to get along perfectly with everyone or like everything that others do, but in a similar way to birds, I think it is at least possible to widen your appreciation for the people and things around you. Various studies have also shown that taking time to be grateful promotes better sleep and reduces feelings of depression – problems which I’m sure we students are all too familiar with. So even if it’s a pesky bird or an infuriating classmate, try to be thankful for them, because they might add to your life in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine.

“And finally, Number 3 – find a passion. I know it’s easy for me to say given I’ve pretty much spent this whole speech blathering about my passion for birds, but a passion doesn’t need to be some crazy hobby or something that can be turned into a career. A passion can be a tv show, a food, or even simply helping others. All that matters is that, whatever passion you may lean towards, you pursue it, you embrace it, and you share it. Just as I was shocked to uncover a world of birders, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how many like-minded people there are who share your interests if you are open about them.

“I said at the beginning of my speech that I have seen just how incredible communities of people can be, and while I was partially referring to the birders who share my passion for the natural world, I was also referring to this amazing band of students, teachers, and parents who worked to create this community. A community that got us through these last four years. A community that fostered the joys of sports, clubs, proms, and holiday door decorations. A community that, through its ups and downs, connected us and broadened our perception of the world. Overall, Class of 2024, as we move on to new opportunities and places, I urge us all to look for new communities that similarly expand your awareness, because there is so much out there to find joy in, to be grateful for, and to be passionate about.”

Elaine Standley, the class salutatorian, talked about challenges the graduating seniors faced and despite them, “we made it here. We’ve proved ourselves, and I knew we would. How? Because this journey has changed all of us. We started high school young, scared, scattered, and confused. We’re leaving it strongly united, resilient, compassionate, and ready. Our journey’s many challenges made us see the world in a new light. Through this experience, we’ve all become pretty well traveled.

“It’s true, our journey through high school was not just about navigating the building or the challenges I mentioned. It was also about exploring the world beyond Wakefield. From school trips to New York, Orlando, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, and Switzerland, it’s true that our class is well traveled. Not only have we literally traveled around the world, we’ve traveled through our history classes, learning about international relations and ancient wars, through English classes by reading personal experiences of those from all corners of our globe, or through our language classes, learning to communicate with people from different cultures, exploring the customs of those in Latin America, France, or Italy. Our classes took us on a world-tour.

“But why am I pointing all of this out? Does it matter if we’ve seen other cultures or learned about the world? It does matter, because now is our time to go out and change that world. Through our time at WMHS, and due to our fabulous teachers, we’ve learned how to embrace each other, embrace other cultures, learn from each other, learn from what we see in history. So let’s go out into the world, without fear.

“Just like in our first days of elementary school, in our first days as graduates some of us will be scared to leave the house; others will jump in and won’t look back. But now we have the tools to succeed, and I know that we’ll all thrive wherever our journeys take us next.”

Class Essayist Sofia Borda spoke of fear, community and opportunity.

“I used to be terrified of growing up. Coming to high school felt like watching a movie I was definitely too young to see , but nevertheless understanding it. I feared earning my driver’s license, getting a job, taking the SAT, and applying to college. Rather than viewing these as welcome milestones, I viewed them as dreaded turning points forcing me out of my comfortable adolescence and into the cold, dark unknown of early adulthood.

“What’s great about time, however, is that it is inevitable, which means these moments came and went. And as these events passed me by, I became less and less scared. I now have my driver’s license and a pretty good driving record, I work at a place I truly love, and I took the SAT and did just fine.”

Borda said that her fears were overcome with the help of community. “That’s what I think is so great about Wakefield — it is a community that hosts communities within itself. I’ve seen it every year over the past four years- within our sports teams, in our talented marching band, in the passionate theater department; I saw it through the reviews on the infamous lunch account, and in the English hallway, where Mr. Armitage, Brennan, and Drinkwater, period by period, wait outside their rooms to greet all of us with open arms. Most importantly, I see our graduating class as a group of bright individuals who have come together to create a truly magnificent community.”

On opportunity, Borda it “isn’t only attainable in college, or wherever you may be in the foreseeable future. Opportunity will be at your fingertips tomorrow, and next summer, the year after that, and for however long you are willing to make something of the values you hold inside yourself. When we, the class of 2024, leave Landrigan today, we have the opportunity to share the best parts of our community with the world. What you do with that opportunity says a million words more about you than your transcript or the diploma you will receive here today.”

During the ceremony, Class Vice President Grace McHugh passed the symbolic school key to Stella Langston, president of the Class of 2025.

The class banner was presented by Class Secretary Corinne Dunlap and the banner’s creator, Julia Bielakiewicz.

“For Good” was performed by Nadia Collins and Morgan Wallace.

Diplomas will be handed out by Amy McLeod, Doug Lyons and Stephen Ingalls, assisted by Lea Carangelo and Grace McHugh.

The WMHS Band under the direction of Tom Bankert will perform “Fanfare and Recessional” as the Class of 2024 left Landrigan Field as the newest graduates of Wakefield Memorial High.