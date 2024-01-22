Navy Reservist was founding member of New England Dragway

GROTON — Earl Carter, a well-known Groton historian and passionate collector of Groton historical ephemera, passed away at home on January 14 surrounded by his loving family and his adored pets. Earl was born in Boston in 1939, the son of Donald Fremont Carter and Ruth Irene Carter and grew up in Malden, with two siblings.

Earl leaves his devoted wife of 44 years, Bonnie; his daughter Prudy Carter; sons Earl Carter Jr. and Brent Carter; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his brother Robert Carter of North Andover; and sister Barbara Adams of Leesburg, FL.

Late owner of Metric Screw & Tool, Wakefield. Founding member of New England Dragway. Proud Groton Resident and Historian. Owner of “The Myseum” and member of the “Bored of Direktahs”.

Groton has lost a generous, knowledgeable and supportive member of our community. Earl Carter has done so much to collect, restore, repair, preserve and protect the history of our town.

Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), Pepperell, MA on Saturday, January 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Groton Community Childrens Fund, 173 Main St., Groton, MA 01450 to the attention of Karen Tuomi. This project was very special for Earl. Please see McGaffiganFuneral.com for complete obituary.