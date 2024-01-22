Enjoyed yoga and the beach

WAKEFIELD — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Faith Keenan, who left us on January 18 at the young age of 53. Joyce was born on May 13, 1970 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was the youngest daughter of Leona Gerrior-Carr and the late John F. Keenan Sr. and Thomas G. Carr.

Joyce was raised in Wakefield. She was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, class of 1988. She then went on to pursue her career in Nursing at Lawrence Memorial/Regis College. Joyce worked as a registered nurse in the ER at Mass General Hospital for 15 years. She also spent many years as a private nurse and caregiver. She was passionate about her job and helping others. Joyce was an avid member of St. Joseph’s Parish where she consistently demonstrated her faith in God.

She was always on the go. When she wasn’t at home, you would find her at Solstice Yoga, the beach or Active Healing. She found a way to make conversation with anyone and made new friends everywhere she went. Her energy was unremarkable and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her two amazing daughters, Jacquelyn and Joelle MacDonald; her loyal dog, Mylo; and their predeceased father, Joseph D. MacDonald Jr; her brother, John F. Keenan Jr., his wife Elaine and their sons Johnny, Cameron and Danny; her sister, Cheryl Keenan and her children, Michelle Boyde and Kevin Loveless along with many extended family members. She left behind an amazing group of friends, in particular, Maureen Parker, who was a great blessing in Joyce’s life.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.