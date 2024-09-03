US Army veteran

STONEHAM — Edward J. Newton, age 88 of Stoneham died Sunday, September 1 peacefully at his home surrounded by his children. He was born in Boston on October 11, 1935 and was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Dicicco) Newton. Mr. Newton was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School. He had been a member of Saint Joseph Parish. He proudly served his country from 1956-1957 in the United States Army and he was a member of the IBEW Local 103 for 67 years as well as being a business owner for 20 plus years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Louise (Dumont) Newton. He was the loving father of Pauline Engler and her husband Rick; Annette Savastano and her husband Ron; Sandra Czarnota and her husband Paul; Daniel Newton and his wife Karen; Kelly Trahan and her husband Jeff; and Eddie and Kathy Newton. He was the brother of Joe Newton, Sally Strachan, Richard Newton and the late Frank Newton, Jean Zaremba, Henry Newton and Betty Sullivan. He is also survived by his loving 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be private. The family would like to thank Lahey Health Hospice for making their dad comfortable in his final days. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.