WAKEFIELD — Paula Bruce (Davis) Maxwell, age 87, a longtime resident of Wakefield peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 28 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center.

Born in Everett on January 6, 1937, Paula was the loving daughter of the late Paul and Emily (Bruce) Davis. She was raised and educated in Everett where she began her professional journey with New England Telephone as a service representative.

It was at the Maplewood Baptist Church in Malden that Paula met her husband Elmer L. Maxwell. The couple married and established their home in Wakefield where they raised their family. Paula dedicated much of her time to volunteer work at the First Parish Congregational Church serving on various committees and actively participating in church groups. Notably, she was proud to be one of the first women to serve communion and took great joy in organizing church suppers. Among her contributions, the Annual Antique Show and Annual Church Fair stood out where she became famous for her delicious lobster rolls and fish chowder. Additionally, she served as the past president of the women’s guild.

In her retirement, Paula and Elmer enjoyed traveling together, exploring many national parks, taking tropical vacations and a making an unforgettable visit to Scotland, a place that held significant meaning to her, due to her deep appreciation for her Scottish heritage. The family also looked forward to their annual summer trips to Ames Farm on Lake Winnipesaukee in NH.

Paula is survived by her beloved husband Elmer with whom she shared 64 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted mother to Susan Reisert and her husband Joseph of Belgrade, ME; Andrew Maxwell and his wife Paula of Ashland; and Cynthia Burns and her husband Mark of Boxford. Paula was also a loving grandmother to Margaret and John Reisert; David, Matthew and Stephen Maxwell; and Ainsley, Kenzie and Finleigh Burns. She is additionally remembered by her sister Cynthia Serrecchia (husband Louis) and her children Kristin McVey and Jeffrey Newhook.

A memorial service in celebration of Paula’s life will be held at the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940 or to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. The arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.