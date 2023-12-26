Avid reader who loved Bingo

TOPSFIELD — Esther Mary Guertin, age 96, of Topsfield, formerly of Wakefield died December 4 at the Masconoment Health Care Center in Topsfield.

Born in Wakefield on February 8, 1927 she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Brown) Malonson. Mrs. Guertin was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of Wakefield and was an avid reader and loved playing BINGO. She moved to and enjoyed many of her retirement years in Kissimmee, FL, which allowed her to be close to her sisters. She was a loving mother to her children and “Grammy” to her grandchildren.

She was the loving mother of Robert Guertin, Jr. and his wife Donna and Stephen Guertin and his wife Anne, all of Wakefield. She was the grandmother of Jill Savage; Dave Guertin and his wife Kate; Kimberly Guertin; Scott Guertin and his husband Shawn Nelson; and the late Derek Guertin. She was the great grandmother of Jayna Savage and Hannah and Benjamin Guertin. She was predeceased by her four siblings: the late Paul Malonson, Barbara Jordan-Castor, Gladys Venslowski and Jeanette Mandeville.

Her funeral services were private. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.