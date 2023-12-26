WAKEFIELD — Myrtle M. Aucella, age 99, a longtime resident of Wakefield, died Thursday, December 21 at her home. She was born in Everett on September 8, 1924 to the late Daniel H. and Kathryn (Mulloy) Rossborough.

Mrs. Aucella was raised in Everett and had been a Wakefield resident for the last 67 years, where she and her husband raised their three children. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and was a member of the Women’s Sodality.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Aucella, with whom she shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Gary A. Aucella of Greenland, NH; Kathleen M. Pickett of Lynnfield; and Nancy D. Aucella of Cambridge. She was the sister of the late Daniel H. Rossborough and Marian A. Hatch. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Saturday, December 30 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Care VNA and Hospice, c/o Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.