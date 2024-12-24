WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s field hockey coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season.

Wakefield had two All-Stars selected: junior Allison Pesa and sophomore Marie Estrada.

Both players patrolled the midfield for the Warriors this season.

Pesa was a midfield defender, her defensive stick skills helping protect the backfield.

“She had great tackling and blocking skills that kept the ball out of the defensive end,” said head coach Cara Luca.

Estrada had a goal and 2 assists for Wakefield while defending and setting up the offense, her stick skills often keeping the Warriors in the game.

“Her best game was against Melrose where her stick was like a magnet stopping Melrose’s transition,” said Luca.

The Warriors worked on fundamentals and improvement this season as they had a very young team with only one senior, captain Stella Bangtson.

Wakefield’s two victories came in shutout fashion, 4-0 over Woburn on Sept. 6 and 2-0 over Wilmington on Sept. 24.

Next year, Wakefield will return 12 seniors including Pesa and captain Sophia DeAngelis, and three juniors including Estrada and goalie Jordan Loftus.