Enjoyed Sunday dinners, making his own wine and tending his garden

WAKEFIELD — Michele “Mike” Novelli, age 85, of Wakefield passed away December 23 at the Lahey Clinic and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born and raised in Tocco da Casauria, Italy on November 29, 1939 he was the son of the late Paolo and Angela (Santilli) Novelli. Mike moved to the United States in 1967 at the age of 27. Soon after he settled in, Mike met his wife Nancy. The two married in 1969, made their home in Wakefield and raised their two daughters. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. The Novelli’s are members of St. Joseph Church of Wakefield.

Mike had a fulfilling career in construction, first as a brick layer and ultimately making his way up to stone mason through the Local 3 Teamsters Union. He enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, meeting up with friends at the Apian Club and traveling. He especially loved making his own wine and tending to his garden.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Staffieri) Novelli with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Patricia Novelli Edwards and her husband Jeff Edwards of Raleigh, NC and Paula Novelli Smart and her husband Ian Smart of Reading. He was the adoring “Nonno” to Caroline and Jacob Edwards; and Mia, Michael and Matthew Smart. He was the brother of Domenica Farchione of Italy, Loretta Alberici of New York and the late Eustachio Novelli. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, December 30 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, December 29 from 1to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.